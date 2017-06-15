The 3 Jewels - Buddha, Dharma, Sangha
As sources of reliable guidance and protection in times of confusion and personal strife, Buddha, Dharma and Sangha represent the 3 cornerstones of the modern spiritual path.
• Buddha is the universal principle of the teacher and source of
timeless wisdom.
• Dharma is the universal principle of the teaching and the
practical tools for awakening and transformation.
• Sangha is the universal principle of the conscious community
and the social infrastructure providing needed support and
inspiration.
Join us for this three part series on finding the precious and rare conditions to awaken your heart and mind, and liberate your life. Donations are appreciated.
3 Thursdays: June 1, 15, and 29 7-9 PM
Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center
- Starts: June 15, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: free
- Location: 102 W. Mission Street Santa Barbara CA
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
- Sponsors: Bodhi Path Buddhist Center