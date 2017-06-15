Calendar » The 3 Jewels - Buddha, Dharma, Sangha

June 15, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The 3 Jewels - Buddha, Dharma, Sangha

As sources of reliable guidance and protection in times of confusion and personal strife, Buddha, Dharma and Sangha represent the 3 cornerstones of the modern spiritual path.

• Buddha is the universal principle of the teacher and source of

timeless wisdom.

• Dharma is the universal principle of the teaching and the

practical tools for awakening and transformation.

• Sangha is the universal principle of the conscious community

and the social infrastructure providing needed support and

inspiration.

Join us for this three part series on finding the precious and rare conditions to awaken your heart and mind, and liberate your life. Donations are appreciated.

3 Thursdays: June 1, 15, and 29 7-9 PM

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.