The 41st Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival

July 26, 2014 from 11:00am - 7:00pm

OPA!

It’s Time for the 41st Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival at Oak Park!



The SANTA BARBARA GREEK FESTIVAL celebrates its 41st Anniversary on July 26th and 27th when Santa Barbara’s Oak Park transforms into a Greek Village with all the sights, sounds, aromas and flavors that the Mediterranean has to offer. The Greek Festival is one of the oldest and largest ethnic festivals on the West Coast, and Santa Barbara festival-goers know that this is the one opportunity a year to “Be Greek for the Weekend”!

FOOD: Bring your appetite and indulge your tastes for an authentically prepared Greek Feast of traditional flavors, including moussaka, gyro, chicken pita, dolmathes, spanakopita, tyropita, lemon chicken, and souvlaki, along with fabulous desserts like baklava, kourabiedes, koulourakia, karithopita, yogurt cakes, and melomakarona.

ENTERTAINMENT: Make your way to the Oak Park Stage and join in the fun! Dance to the exciting rhythms and sounds of Greek music. Enjoy the performances of award-winning Greek Dance Troupes, including Santa Barbara’s own local dancers performing intricate steps in authentic costumes. Or catch one of several vocal performances each day by the fabulous Village Greeks and Synthesi, the amazing Greek Band duo, at the Parthenon Stage.

SHOPPING: You’ll want to shop at the Greek Boutiques – where you can purchase authentic imported jewelry, art, and clothing, or the Greek American deli and marketplace where you can sample imported foods and delicacies.

Come and celebrate the 41st Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival, Saturday and Sunday, July 26th and 27th from 11 ‘til 7 at Oak Park. Admission is FREE! The Santa Barbara Greek Festival is sponsored by Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

New this Year! Free shuttle service between the Sansum Medical Clinic parking lot, 317 W. Pueblo, and Oak Park!



Contact: George Mamalakis: [email protected]

Festival Advertising and Marketing

805.705.0997

Santa Barbara Greek Festival

www.SantaBarbaraGreekFestival.org