Calendar » The 5th Annual Get It Done Today!

April 18, 2017 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is proud to present the 5th annual Get It Done Today! event on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Central Library Faulkner Gallery!

Get It Done Today! is a FREE community-wide event, encouraging the public to begin the conversation about end-of-life wishes and complete Advance Health Care Directives. Completing these directives not only protects patients against undesired procedures, but also enables loved ones to ensure that wishes are being honored. As a part of their ongoing efforts to eliminate the stress of planning for end-of-life care, The Alliance will provide one-hour consultations with trained facilitators and notaries, and all the materials you need to complete the process.

Start planning your end-of-life care at this FREE event. Appointments are required. Call now to reserve at (805) 845-5314 or visit http://ow.ly/jyrk30awceG

to register online.