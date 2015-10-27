The 6 Steps to Mastering Your Money and Business
Business owners can struggle to make sense of the things that will help them be affluent, successful and live the life that they desire. This talk will discuss the 6 steps to mastering your money and your business. We will explore:
Ways for you to make money and business decisions
Creating a roadmap for your future
Control and freedom of money
Investing in your future
Things that can kill a business and how to avoid them
Creating true affluence in your life
This MeetUp will be led by Tamara Simmons, Financial Expert and Owner of "Wealth by Design"
This will be held at a Private Residence downtown Santa Barbara. Address given upon Registration.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Wealth By Design USA, Inc
- Starts: October 27, 2015 5:45pm - 7:15pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Given upon registration
- Website: http://www.meetup.com/Santa-Barbara-Rise-of-the-Entrepreneur-Group/events/225214416/?a=ea1_grp&rv=ea1
- Sponsors: Wealth By Design USA, Inc