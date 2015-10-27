Calendar » The 6 Steps to Mastering Your Money and Business

October 27, 2015 from 5:45pm - 7:15pm

Business owners can struggle to make sense of the things that will help them be affluent, successful and live the life that they desire. This talk will discuss the 6 steps to mastering your money and your business. We will explore:

Ways for you to make money and business decisions

Creating a roadmap for your future

Control and freedom of money

Investing in your future

Things that can kill a business and how to avoid them

Creating true affluence in your life

This MeetUp will be led by Tamara Simmons, Financial Expert and Owner of "Wealth by Design"

This will be held at a Private Residence downtown Santa Barbara. Address given upon Registration.