The ABC’s of SBA

February 13, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Learn about the ins and outs of obtaining a Small Business Loan and how it will best serve you.

Evening Agenda: 5:30pm to 6:00pm – Networking & Nibbles, 6:00pm to 6:45pm – Panel Discussion, 6:45 to 7:00pm – G&A

Speakers:

Annette Jorgensen – American Riviera Bank, VP/SBA Business Development

With over 28 years banking experience specializing in SBA (Small Business Administration) loans to help people finance their dream for buying, starting and expanding their business.

Lindsay Shinn – Mullen & Henzell, LLP, Business Attorney

Lindsay arrives to work collaboratively with clients and their other trusted advisors to understand and satisfy immediate objectives while also positioning clients to meet future goals.

Limited seating, please RSVP to [email protected]