The Abominable Crime

January 15, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

This film gives voice to gay Jamaicans who, in the face of endemic anti-gay violence, are forced to flee their homeland. Their personal accounts expose the roots of homophobia in Jamaican society, reveal the deep psychological and social impacts of discrimination on LGBTQ, and offer a first-person perspective on the risks and challenges of seeking asylum abroad. Micah Fink, 66 min., English, 2013, USA. Co-sponsored by the Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.