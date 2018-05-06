Calendar » The Actual 47 Rōnin Incident: Unjust Punishment and Vengeance

May 6, 2018 from 2:30 pm - 4 pm

Luke Roberts, Professor of Japanese History at UC Santa Barbara, puts into historical and cultural context the legendary 18th-century tale of a group of masterless samurai, or rōnin, who avenge the death of their lord. His lecture describes the actual historical event that inspired the celebrated tale, "Chūshingura," which still resonates in books, films, and popular television shows in contemporary Japan, and is represented in the current SBMA exhibition "The Loyal League: Images from Japan’s Enduring Tale of Samurai Honor and Revenge."

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Image: Hiroshige, Japanese, “Act XI: After the Night Raid: The Rōnin Withdrawing from Moronao’s Mansion,” first issued 1835-40. Color woodblock print. SBMA, Gift of Frederick B. Kellam collection