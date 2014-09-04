Calendar » The Actual Dance

September 4, 2014 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

The Actual Dance is one of the most beautiful and inspiring love stories ever told. It is an award-winning one-man play written and performed by Samuel A. Simon about a husband’s experiences accompanying his wife through her encounter with breast cancer. Sam and Susan Simon will be on hand to talk with the audience after the show.

When first noticing his wife at the age of sixteen, Sam could not predict the profound connection they would share--they are two halves of the same whole. In their 33rd year of marriage, that love was tested..and the ringing in Sam's ear was not as one would expect, in fact it was an orchestra, playing the music of his life--The Actual Dance.