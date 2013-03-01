The African Children’s Choir
March 1, 2013 from 8:00pm
African Children's Choir Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Fri, Mar 1 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $35 : General Public $17 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $17 : All Students The African Children’s Choir was founded in war-torn Uganda by human rights activist Ray Barnett.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: March 1, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: $35 General Public/ $17 All Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2473