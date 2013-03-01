Calendar » The African Children’s Choir

March 1, 2013 from 8:00pm

African Children's Choir Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Fri, Mar 1 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $35 : General Public $17 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $17 : All Students The African Children’s Choir was founded in war-torn Uganda by human rights activist Ray Barnett.