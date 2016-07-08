The Agreeables at Cold Spring Tavern
July 8, 2016 from 7:00PM - 10:00pm
According to the Santa Barbara Sentinel, indie rockers The Agreeables are "putting melody back in the driver's seat," and "perfect music to sip a Guinness by."
Come up the Pass and hear agreeable originals and classic covers, on what promises to be a fun Friday at the Tavern.
More info: www.theagreeables.com, www.soundcloud.com/theagreeables
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 8, 2016 7:00PM - 10:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Cold Spring Tavern
- Website: http://www.theagreeables.com