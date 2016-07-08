Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

The Agreeables at Cold Spring Tavern

July 8, 2016 from 7:00PM - 10:00pm

According to the Santa Barbara Sentinel, indie rockers The Agreeables are "putting melody back in the driver's seat," and "perfect music to sip a Guinness by." 

Come up the Pass and hear agreeable originals and classic covers, on what promises to be a fun Friday at the Tavern. 

More info: www.theagreeables.com, www.soundcloud.com/theagreeables

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 8, 2016 7:00PM - 10:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Cold Spring Tavern
  • Website: http://www.theagreeables.com
 
 
 