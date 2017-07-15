The Agreeables Free Concert in the Park!
July 15, 2017 from 1:00 - 6:00
Local indie rock band The Agreeables will be rocking Pershing Park today with their "tremendous hooks" followed, and preceded, by several other bands.
The Agreeables play a half-hour set at 2:40. The show is family friendly and FREE, located at 100 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
Come join the fun.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: FREE
- Location: Pershing Park, aka Plaza Del Mar
- Website: http://www.theagreeables.com