Calendar » The Agreeables Free Concert in the Park!

July 15, 2017 from 1:00 - 6:00

Local indie rock band The Agreeables will be rocking Pershing Park today with their "tremendous hooks" followed, and preceded, by several other bands.

The Agreeables play a half-hour set at 2:40. The show is family friendly and FREE, located at 100 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Come join the fun.