Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

The Agreeables Free Concert in the Park!

July 15, 2017 from 1:00 - 6:00

Local indie rock band The Agreeables will be rocking Pershing Park today with their "tremendous hooks" followed, and preceded, by several other bands.

The Agreeables play a half-hour set at 2:40. The show is family friendly and FREE, located at 100 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Come join the fun.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 15, 2017 1:00 - 6:00
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Pershing Park, aka Plaza Del Mar
  • Website: http://www.theagreeables.com
 
 
 