Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 2:14 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

The Agreeables Put Melody Back in the Driver’s Seat at SoHo

February 2, 2016 from 7:00PM - 7:45PM

The Santa Barbara Sentinel said The Agreeables "put melody back in the driver's seat." Come watch leader of the band Rick Cipes play an intimate acoustic set from 7:00pm-7:45pm and make sure to mention the band's name at the door to get in for only $5. Two acts go on afterwards.

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
1221 State Street, Suite #205
Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Band info: www.theagreeables.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 2, 2016 7:00PM - 7:45PM
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Soho
  • Website: http://www.sohosb.com
 
 
 