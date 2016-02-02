The Agreeables Put Melody Back in the Driver’s Seat at SoHo
February 2, 2016 from 7:00PM - 7:45PM
The Santa Barbara Sentinel said The Agreeables "put melody back in the driver's seat." Come watch leader of the band Rick Cipes play an intimate acoustic set from 7:00pm-7:45pm and make sure to mention the band's name at the door to get in for only $5. Two acts go on afterwards.
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
1221 State Street, Suite #205
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Band info: www.theagreeables.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $5
- Website: http://www.sohosb.com