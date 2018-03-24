The Agreeables Rocking Dargan’s
June 20, 2015 from 10:00PM - 12:30AM
Come witness the indie-rock superheroes wield imaginative powers of song and sound at Dargan's Irish Pub on Solstice Saturday night. It's FREE and it's gonna be fun.
Sample live video https://youtu.be/EztWQ1nvrdw or see more at www.theagreeables.com. We look forward to seeing you!
