Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair and Breezy 63º

 
 
 
 

The Agreeables Rocking Dargan’s

June 20, 2015 from 10:00PM - 12:30AM

Come witness the indie-rock superheroes wield imaginative powers of song and sound at Dargan's Irish Pub on Solstice Saturday night. It's FREE and it's gonna be fun.

Sample live video https://youtu.be/EztWQ1nvrdw or see more at www.theagreeables.com. We look forward to seeing you!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 20, 2015 10:00PM - 12:30AM
  • Price: free
  • Location: Dargan's Irish Pub and Restaurant
  • Website: http://www.theagreeables.com
 
 
 