The Agreeables set to Rock Hoffman Brat Haus
January 28, 2016 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM
Leader of The Agreeables Rick Cipes performs solo (with special guests) and flexes his "embraceable sound which melts your defenses and puts melody back in the driver's seat," according to the Santa Barbara Sentinel. More info: www.theagreeables.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: FREE
- Location: Hoffman Brathaus 801 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.theagreeables.com