The Agreeables Spring Rock Show at Cold Spring Tavern

April 6, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Santa Barbara's funnest indie band tries to save the world one melody at a time with "tremendous original hooks" and classic cover songs ranging from Dion and the Belmonts to Radiohead. Don't be a Creep, come on up the 154 for a night of merriment.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: E C
  • Starts: April 6, 2018 6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Cold Spring Tavern
  • Website: https://coldspringtavern.com
 
 
 