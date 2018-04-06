Calendar » The Agreeables Spring Rock Show at Cold Spring Tavern

April 6, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara's funnest indie band tries to save the world one melody at a time with "tremendous original hooks" and classic cover songs ranging from Dion and the Belmonts to Radiohead. Don't be a Creep, come on up the 154 for a night of merriment.