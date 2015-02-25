Calendar » “The Alchemy of Combat: Transforming Trauma in Combat Veterans”

February 25, 2015 from 6:00 PM

WHO: UCSB Veterans Resource Team & Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

WHAT: “The Alchemy of Combat: Transforming Trauma in Combat Veterans”

An evening with local psychologist & author Larry Decker, Ph.D.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 – Presentation 6:00-7:00 p.m., immediately followed by book signing and wine & cheese reception

WHERE: UC Santa Barbara Mosher Alumni Hall (C-4 on the map)

http://www.aw.id.ucsb.edu/maps/ucsbmap.html

INFO: For more info contact Kevin Hagedorn, UCSB Coordinator of

Veterans and Military Services at (805) 893–4724 or e-mail: [email protected]

Kirsten Olson, Ph.D., Assistant Clinical Director at UCSB Counseling and Psychological Services at (805) 893-3321

[email protected]

COST: Free

Continuing Ed Unit**: $10 for One (1) CE Unit (for

non-UCSB clinicians, CE Free for UCSB clinicians)

SPECIAL NOTE: All participants will receive a free copy of the book and can attend the wine & cheese reception immediately following the presentation with book signing!

Here is a link to the book: http://www.amazon.com/The-Alchemy-Combat-Transforming-Veterans/dp/1941810063

DESCRIPTION: Santa Barbara psychologist and author Larry Decker, Ph.D. will talk about his new book “The Alchemy of Combat: Transforming Trauma in Combat Veterans.” A powerful examination of the process of breakdown, renewal and the discovery of meaning and purpose after experiencing the trauma of combat. Dr. Decker provides a guide through this process for therapists as well as family, friends, loved ones, colleagues and others caring for combat veterans who are seeking to move through Posttraumatic Stress Disorder into a renewal of life through Posttraumatic Growth.

**This course meets the qualifications for one (1.0) hour of continuing education credits for MFTs and/or LCSWs as required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences, Provider Number PCE5147. UCSB Counseling and Psychological Services is approved by the American Psychological Association to sponsor continuing education for psychologists. UCSB CAPS maintains responsibility for this program and its content.