January 22, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Alif Series: In Conversation With The Dead

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto //Faluda Islam\\

Performance/MCC Theater

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto //Faluda Islam\\ is an artist, performer, zombie drag queen, and curator of mixed Pakistani, Lebanese, and Iranian descent. His work explores complex identities formed by centuries of colonialism and exacerbated by contemporary international politics. Bhutto unpacks the intersections of queerness and Islam;Faluda Islam is less a drag queen and more a drag comrade, she is more "extra" than terrestrial, and more dead than alive. As a time traveler and living corpse, she has many powers including being able to speak to the dead. She herself comes back to life and she will also resurrect martyrs, comrades, allies, and family with whom she must converse with to understand her own struggle.