Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well—Get It Done Today

April 14, 2016 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

The Alliance will host the 4th Annual "Get It Done Today!" on Thursday, April 14th - in conjunction with National Healthcare Decisions Day! "Get It Done Today!" (GIDT) is a FREE community-wide event to help you complete your Advance Health Care Directive and will have professional facilitators, notaries, and trained volunteers (both English and Spanish speaking) onsite to facilitate the process. The event will take place at the Santa Barbara Public Library's Faulkner Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required, so please call now to reserve - (805) 845-5314.



The Alliance is also seeking volunteers to assist with GIDT. Call (805) 845-5314 or email [email protected] to volunteer.

