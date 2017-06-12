Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop

June 12, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hopes to encourage members of the Santa Barbara community to speak openly about the reality of death and to put their wishes about end-of-life care into words on paper in the form of an Advance Healthcare Directive. The Alliance offers monthly FREE Advance Care Planning Community workshops to help the community complete their directives, with trained facilitators who are dedicated to providing the most informative and relaxing experience for those planning for end-of-life care.

The Sansum Clinic (215 Pesetas Lane) welcomes you and your loved ones to join the Advance Care Planning Community Workshop in the 3rd Floor Conference Room today from 10:00 a.m to noon! For information and registration, call (866) 829-0909 or register online

https://calendar.sansumclinic.org/event/advance-directives-workshop-5/#viewfull