The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop
The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hopes to encourage members of the Santa Barbara community to speak openly about the reality of death and to put their wishes about end-of-life care into words on paper in the form of an Advance Healthcare Directive. The Alliance offers monthly FREE Advance Care Planning Community workshops to help the community complete their directives, with trained facilitators who are dedicated to providing the most informative and relaxing experience for those planning for end-of-life care.
Join us in another FREE Advance Care Planning Community Workshop at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (602 E. Montecito St) in the Community Room frpm 4:00 - 6:00 pm. For more information and registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register online here! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-visiting-nurse-and-hospice-care-on-june-14-2017-registration-34155875142
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 14, 2017 4:00 pm - 6:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care 602 E. Montecito Street
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-visiting-nurse-and-hospice-care-on-june-14-2017-registration-34155875142