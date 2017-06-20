Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop

June 20, 2017 from 3:30pm - 5:30 pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hopes to encourage members of the Santa Barbara community to speak openly about the reality of death and to put their wishes about end-of-life care into words on paper in the form of an Advance Healthcare Directive. The Alliance offers monthly FREE Advance Care Planning Community workshops to help the community complete their directives, with trained facilitators who are dedicated to providing the most informative and relaxing experience for those planning for end-of-life care.

Join us for another free Advance Care Planning Community Workshop TODAY at the Valle Verde Retirement Community (900 Calle De Los Amigos) in the Community Room from 3:30-5:30 p.m! For more information or registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register online here!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-valle-verde-retirement-community-on-june-20-2017-registration-34155970427