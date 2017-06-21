Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop

June 21, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 3:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hopes to encourage members of the Santa Barbara community to speak openly about the reality of death and to put their wishes about end-of-life care into words on paper in the form of an Advance Healthcare Directive. The Alliance offers monthly FREE Advance Care Planning Community workshops to help the community complete their directives, with trained facilitators who are dedicated to providing the most informative and relaxing experience for those planning for end-of-life care.

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (1535 Santa Barbara St) invites you to join us in the Blake Hall from 1:00 – 3:00p.m for another FREE Advance Care Planning Community Workshop. For information and registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-valle-verde-retirement-community-on-june-20-2017-registration-34155970427