The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop

June 21, 2017 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well hopes to encourage members of the Santa Barbara community to speak openly about the reality of death and to put their wishes about end-of-life care into words on paper in the form of an Advance Healthcare Directive. The Alliance offers monthly FREE Advance Care Planning Community workshops to help the community complete their directives, with trained facilitators who are dedicated to providing the most informative and relaxing experience for those planning for end-of-life care.

Our assistants are proud to help you or your loved ones complete our advanced care directives TODAY from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at The Garden Court (1116 De La Vina St.) For information and registration for this FREE community event, call (805) 845-5314 or register here! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-garden-court-on-june-21-2017-registration-34156199111