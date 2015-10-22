Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Presents a Five Wishes Community Workshop

October 22, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well recommends using the Five Wishes process developed by Aging with Dignity to lead your conversation and help formulate the decisions you put into your Advanced Care Directive. The Five Wishes process guides you through conversations with loved ones to let them and your doctors know: who you want to make health care decisions for you when you can't make them; the kind of medical treatment you want or don't want; how comfortable you want to be; how you want people to treat you; and what you want your loved ones to know. Join us for this free community workshop and get your conversation started! Visit http://www.allianceforlivinganddyingwell.org/calendar.html or call 805-845-5314 for details.