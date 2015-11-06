Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Presents “Defending Your Life”

November 6, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Unitraian Society of Santa Barbara is partnering with the Alliance for Living and Dying Well for the fifth year in providing a film series on the topics of death, dying, aging, grief and what it means to live well. After each screening, community discussions are facilitated. All films are FREE of charge and no reservations are required. Films will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street. "Defending Your Life" will show on Friday, November 6 at 7pm.

Albert Brooks wrote, directed, and stars, along with Meryl Streep, in this allegorical comedy about a man having a hard time making a case for himself in the afterlife. When advertising executive Daniel Miller finds himself in a fatal car crash minutes after taking delivery on a new BMW, he's whisked away to Judgment City, where the recently dead are put on a sort of trial to decide their fate. Although a mythical comedy, this film raises some profound questions about what it means to live well.

For more information about the film series, please call 805-845-5314.