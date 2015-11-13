Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Presents “Get Low”

November 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Unitraian Society of Santa Barbara is partnering with the Alliance for Living and Dying Well for the fifth year in providing a film series on the topics of death, dying, aging, grief and what it means to live well. After each screening, community discussions are facilitated. All films are FREE of charge and no reservations are required. Films will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street. "Get Low" will show on Friday, November 13 at 7pm.

Few folks have spoken with Felix Bush since he disappeared into the Tennessee woods 40 years ago, and the ones who have don't necessarily have the kindest things to say about him. When Felix walks into a funeral parlor and announces his intentions to throw himself a massive memorial party before he passes away, word quickly spreads through town and anticipation starts to run high. Before long the big day has finally arrived, and Felix surprises everyone by revealing exactly why he shunned society to lead a life of solitude in the deep woods. This film is about redemption and reconciliation.

For more information about the film series, please call 805-845-5314.