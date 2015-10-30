Calendar » The Alliance for Living and Dying Well Presents “Still Alice”

October 30, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Unitraian Society of Santa Barbara is partnering with the Alliance for Living and Dying Well for the fifth year in providing a film series on the topics of death, dying, aging, grief and what it means to live well. After each screening, community discussions are facilitated. All films are FREE of charge and no reservations are required. Films will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street. "Still Alice" will show on Friday, October 30 at 7pm.

Alice Howland, happily married with three grown children, is a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words. When she receives a diagnosis of Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease, Alice and her family find their bonds thoroughly tested. Her struggle to stay connected to who she once was is frightening, heartbreaking, and inspiring.

For more information about the film series, please call 805-845-5314.