The Allure of Anais Nin
Join us at Antioch University Santa Barbara for an evening honoring the influence of Anais Nin – writer, diarist, lecturer, and muse – on Friday, January 29, 2016 at 7:00 p.m.
This is the inaugural event of the Diana & Simon Raab Writers Series and will feature five artists honoring Anais Nin’s inspiration: Judith Citrin, Perie Longo, Diana Raab, Tristine Rainer, and Steven Reigns.
The event is free and open to the public, with limited seating. For more information, please visit antiochsb.edu/nin.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: January 29, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/nin