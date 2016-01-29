Calendar » The Allure of Anais Nin

January 29, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us at Antioch University Santa Barbara for an evening honoring the influence of Anais Nin – writer, diarist, lecturer, and muse – on Friday, January 29, 2016 at 7:00 p.m.

This is the inaugural event of the Diana & Simon Raab Writers Series and will feature five artists honoring Anais Nin’s inspiration: Judith Citrin, Perie Longo, Diana Raab, Tristine Rainer, and Steven Reigns.

The event is free and open to the public, with limited seating. For more information, please visit antiochsb.edu/nin.