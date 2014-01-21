Calendar » The Answer to Citizens United

January 21, 2014 from 7pm - 8:30

Tuesday, January 21 is the fourth anniversary of the disastrous Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v FEC, which resulted in a flood of $213 million of untraceable money spent on the 2012 presidential election alone. As a result politicians are dependent on a tiny minority of wealthy funders and corporations which can finance their campaigns, rather than than the ordinary citizens they are supposed to serve.

Move to Amend is organizing at the local, state and federal levels to restore political power to the people, where it belongs. Join us at 7 PM on Tuesday at the Pilgrim Terrace Community Center, located at 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive, in Santa Barbara.