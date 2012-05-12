Calendar » The Arab Spring and Its Aftershocks: Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy

May 12, 2012 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

The Center for Global Dialogue will present a free public forum entitled “The Arab Spring and Its Aftershocks: Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy,” on May 12, 2012 at the Fe Bland Auditorium, SBCC – West Campus from 9am to 1pm. Richard Falk, (Princeton University/UCSB) Nubar Hovsepian (Chapman University) Magda Campo (UCSB) Manou Eskandari-Qajar (SBCC) Free and open to the public. For more info, call Barbara Margerum at (805) 969-5149.