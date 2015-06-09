Calendar » The Archaeology of Ethnogenesis: Race and Sexuality in Colonial San Francisco

June 9, 2015 from 7:00pm

Dr. Barbara L. Voss' innovative work of historical archaeology illuminates the genesis of the Californios, a community of military settlers who forged a new identity on the northwest edge of Spanish North America. Since 1993, Dr. Voss has conducted archaeological excavations at the Presidio of San Francisco, founded by Spain during its colonization of California's central coast. Her research at the Presidio forms the basis for this rich study of cultural identity formation, or ethnogenesis, among the diverse peoples who came from widespread colonized populations to serve at the Presidio. Through a close investigation of the landscape, architecture, ceramics, clothing, and other aspects of material culture, she traces shifting contours of race and sexuality in colonial California.



Co-sponsored by UCSB Departments of History and Anthropology, USCB Public History Program, and Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library



Non-members $5; Free for SBTHP members, SBMAL members,

and UCSB students with valid student ID