Calendar » The Archive Room presents “Grasshopper for Grandpa”

March 1, 2015 from 2:30 PM

Come see the heartfelt documentary about Jimmy's Oriental Gardens that explores why it was so special to so many people. And why the special few who made Jimmy's possible, like owner Tommy Chung and 22-year bartender Willy Gilbert, had that effect on so many patrons and passersby. The bar reopened after being beautifully restored by longtime patron, Bob Lovejoy, and his son, Clay. Willy is back behind the bar on Monday & Tuesday nights for those wishing for an authentic experience.

Q&A after the 30-minute screening will have filmmaker McGarry, Gilbert and Bob Lovejoy.

This screening is the official kickoff of the IndieGoGo fundraising campaign.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/grasshopper-for-grandpa/x/9912480

Buy online with credit card in advance:

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/1290549

Day of show at the door -- cash & checks only