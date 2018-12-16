The Arlington Theatre Presents Holiday Movie Classics on the Big Screen
And food drive to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara Thomas Fire and Flood Relief
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Schedule:
ELF – 12:30pm
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE – 2:40pm
A CHRISTMAS STORY – 5:20pm
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE – 7:30pm
All shows are $5 tickets. And those bringing a canned food item will receive a $5 voucher for a small popcorn and soda. Tickets are on-sale now at the box office and at www.metrotheatres.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Natalie Eig
- Starts: December 16, 2018 12:30pm - 9pm
- Price: $5 each movie all tickets
- Location: The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.metrotheatres.com/movies