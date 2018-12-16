Calendar » The Arlington Theatre Presents Holiday Movie Classics on the Big Screen

December 16, 2018 from 12:30pm - 9pm

The Arlington Theatre Presents Holiday Movie Classics on the Big Screen

And food drive to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara Thomas Fire and Flood Relief

Sunday, December 16, 2018

Schedule:

ELF – 12:30pm

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE – 2:40pm

A CHRISTMAS STORY – 5:20pm

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE – 7:30pm

All shows are $5 tickets. And those bringing a canned food item will receive a $5 voucher for a small popcorn and soda. Tickets are on-sale now at the box office and at www.metrotheatres.com.