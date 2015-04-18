Calendar » THE ART OF DANCE

April 18, 2015 from 8:00pm - 1:00am

Join us for a dancing extravaganza including Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba styles. We will be hearing the sounds of TWO DJ's that night: DJ Prince and DJ Prra!!!



Cost: $5



All ages welcome!



Yes You Can Dance presents their Monthly Dance event at the Ayni Gallery. This month Coastal Kizomba is joining in to create a collaboration of different styles of dance based in Latin music.



Yes You Can Dance Salsa is s a nonprofit program and everyone who is involved in running the program is a volunteer. Our purpose is to provide a fun atmosphere where people of all ages can come to learn salsa and bachata dancing in an alcohol-free environment between our regular Tuesday night classes and our special monthly events, which take place at the Ayni Gallery.



Coastal Kizomba is an organization dedicated to spreading the knowledge and love of Kizomba along the central coast of California. Kizomba is a beautiful partner dance with African and French Caribbean musical influences.



About the instructors:



Salsa



Victor Contreras has been instructing at Yes You Can Dance for the last two years. He has the ability to reach each individual and assist them with achieving their best level of dance. He is patient and easy to understand, and loves to teach at all levels.



Kizomba



Kelsha started learning Salsa, Lindy Hop, and Blues styles of dance in her home state of Utah. Her first exposure to Kizomba was at a Fusion Exchange workshop in Denver, CO. Since moving to California she gained the opportunity to further her experience with the dance through workshops and social dancing. Kelsha is enthusiastic about spreading the Kizomba Love to those in the along the central coast.