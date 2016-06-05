Calendar » The Art of Dance, art opening, fundraiser

June 5, 2016 from 2 pm - 5 pm

The Gallery Montecito , known to some as the ‘small gallery with a big heart’ is excited to announce its collaboration with The Arts Mentorship Program as the benefactor to its new art show - aptly named- “The Art of Dance”. Curated by Cia Nervo, Director with local and international painters, photographers and sculptors.

The non-profit Arts Mentorship Program was founded in 2004 to fill a need in our community: bringing dance to the underserved. By providing scholarships and affordable rehearsal space with the cooperation of Santa Barbara Dance Arts, the program has become an inspiring reality that now proudly partners with UCSB Arts & Lectures, Transition House, Everybody Dance Now, No Kid Hungry and the Santa Barbara County Alliance for the Art Education.

The fresh, modern, charmingly minimalist gallery provides a venue for future exhibits for a variety of world renown and highly acclaimed established artists as well as an opportunity to showcase emerging artists in a variety of mediums. A collaborative enterprise among three close friends, Marjorie Layden, well known for her extensive collections of Asian art and antiques; actress Linda Evans, star of The Big Valley and Dynasty.

The mission of The Gallery is to; merge artistic works with philanthropic endeavors and create nonprofit events that join artists with patrons of the arts to benefit charities.