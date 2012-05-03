Calendar » The Art of Fiddlehead a benefit for Arts Outreach

May 3, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Fiddlehead Cellars is excited to announce “The Art of Fiddlehead,” a benefit series of evenings filled with Fiddlehead wine and local artists hosted in the barrel room of Fiddlehead Cellars in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto. During select months, Fiddlehead’s mobile gallery will feature the artwork of a local artist for one day only. Patrons will be able to enjoy catered hors d’oeuvres that complement the wines while viewing the amazing art, and socializing with the artists.