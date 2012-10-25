Calendar » The Art of Magdalene Odundo

October 25, 2012 from 7:30pm

"The Art of Magdalene Odundo and Fine African Ceramic Sculpture, Contemporary and Ancient." Slideshow, fim and discussion of many superb African ceramic sculptures from the time of Christ through the 14th century Ife in Nigeria, Mali and Niger led by panelists Anthony Slater-Ralph, fine art dealer, Michael Arntz, Odundo's representative and Emeritus UCSB Professor of Ceramic Sculpture and Herbert M. Cole, Emeritus UCSB Professor of African Art.