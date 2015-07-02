Calendar » The Art of Preservation: The Oak Group Remembers Ray Strong

July 2, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Art of Preservation is a collaboration with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and the Oak Group, a collection of artists committed to the preservation of endangered local landscapes. Ray Strong played a key role on the formation of the Oak Group in 1986. The exhibit focuses on Strong's role in the development of the Oak Group and the group's continuing efforts to use their combined talents to foster the preservation and appreciation of open space in Santa Barbara. Works by Strong from the personal collections of Oak Group members are displayed, as well as works by members inspired by and in tribute to Strong. For more about the city-wide Ray Strong Project please visit www.theraystrongproject.com