The Art of the Mediterranean Table

March 8, 2017 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Experience the diverse and delectable cuisines that comprise the Mediterranean. From Spanish tapas to French Bistro style menus, discover foods from Southern, Central, and Northern Italy, the Greek Isles, Spain and Portugal, Regional France and Morocco. You will learn the art of the table, which includes the key elements for creating your own happy table memories. From positive conversations to colorful Mediterranean table decor, the class explores some of the elements that contribute to an uplifting atmosphere and a memorable experience. Make the dishes, receive the recipes and create these wonderful meals at home for family and friends.

3 Sessions: 3/8/2017 - 3/22/2017; 10:00 am - 2:00 pm