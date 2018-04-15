Calendar » The Artful Reader

April 15, 2018 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Know BEFORE You Go! Join the Santa Barbara Public Library and docents from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for an insightful look at the portrayal of the reader in art. This event is part of SBPL's celebration of Poetry Month.

Lost in the reverie of a book, the “gentle reader” has been an absorbing subject for artists throughout the ages. This presentation will take the audience from the early fifteenth century’s Garden of Paradise, to Rembrandt’s fond painting of his mother lost in her book, to Elvis Getting a Ducktail. The event will finish with glorious library spaces that fill us with wonder and longing.