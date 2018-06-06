Calendar » The Artful Recluse: Painting, Poetry, and Politics in 17th-Century China

October 20, 2012 from 11 am to 5 pm, Chase Free Thursday Evening 5 – 8 pm

This exhibition showcases nearly 60 paintings from an era of unrivaled historical drama and artistic achievement in China that spans from the late Ming (ca. 1600–1644) and the early Qing dynasties (1644–ca.1700). By adopting a novel, thematic approach centered on the concept of yin, or reclusion, this presentation brings the viewer deeply into the world of the literati—the educated elite who were at the forefront of historical change and voiced their thoughts and ideals through art.