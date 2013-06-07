Calendar » The Artists of Solstice Art Opening and Summer Celebration

June 7, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Summer Is Coming! Celebrate at the Art Opening and Reception for the Artists of Solstice on Friday, June 7th, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Art From Scrap Gallery. This beautiful exhibition features the work of Beth Amine, Diane Arnold, Gregory Beeman, Stacie Bouffard, Claudia Bratton, Ann Chevrefils, Carlos Cuellar and Pali X Mano. Our DJ for the evening is Darla Bea of 91.9 KCSB-FM.