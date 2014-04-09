Calendar » The Assad Family

April 9, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2749 or (805) 893-3535

A Brazilian Songbook

Sérgio, Odair, Badi, Clarice & Carolina Assad

The Assad Family

“The Assads are virtuosic, soulful players.”

The New York Times

Grammy-winning, Brazilian-born brothers Sérgio and Odair Assad have been hailed as “the best two-guitar team in existence, maybe even in history” (The Washington Post). Their sister Badi has long been known for her remarkable vocal range and unique song style. Sérgio’s daughter Clarice is a budding composer, pianist and vocalist with several symphonic works to her name. And Carolina, Odair’s daughter, is a gorgeous vocalist with an innate feel for the rhythms of Brazil. As a quintet, The Assads explore some of the most beautiful folk and pop music written by Brazil’s iconic composers, as well as music written by the Assads themselves.