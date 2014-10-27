Calendar » THE ASSOCIATION FOR GLOBAL NEW THOUGHT PRESENTS Awakened World Film Festival

October 27, 2014 from 9:30am - 11:30am

The first ever Awakened World Film Festival is a “spirit-spun” celebration of the emerging opportunities of our times. Something Good is trying to happen! This is a film festival woven into a working conference in which YOU play a key role from October 27-30th right here in Santa Barbara.

The Association for Global New Thought’s 2014 Awakened World Conference Retreat is so much more than an enlightened festival of films. Every full morning and afternoon program will bring you face-to-face with masterful spiritual and social leaders in dialogue with the media mentors of our times. Onstage at each evening “Gala” will be musicians, awards, and inspirational voices that have become the trademark of the New Thought movement.

“What the Bleep?” premiered in the Fall of 2004, a dynamic new catalyst for consciousness in media. Ten years later, this Fall of 2014, What the Bleep Creator and Director, William Arntz, has chosen the Awakened World Festival to celebrate this momentous anniversary! Invitations will spread worldwide to attend festivities with cast and crew, and YOU. Birthday cake for hundreds, balloons and search lights in the sky? Come join us! (See more at www.agnt.org)