Calendar » The Aulos Ensemble

December 15, 2016 from 7:30 pm

Formed in 1973 by five Juilliard graduates, The Aulos Ensemble was at the forefront of a movement that was to capture the imagination of the American listening public. In 1978 with the release of their recording "Masterpieces of the High Baroque," Aulos’ reputation for exhilarating performances informed with scholarly insight was firmly established. Now in its fourth decade, Aulos continues to explore new projects and develop outlets for its music making. The ensemble is made up of a flutist, oboist, violinist, cellist, and harpsichordist. The program includes Purcell’s Suite from “The Fairy Queen,” selected works by George Frideric Handel, 3ème Concert Royal by Couperin, and Rameau’s Suite from “les Fête d’Hébé.”

Mary Craig Auditorium

$20 SBMA Members/$25 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

Concerts are supported by the Katharine Putnam and Reginald M. Faletti Concert Fund