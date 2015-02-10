Calendar » The Avett Brothers

February 10, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3129 or (805) 893-3535

The Avett Brothers

Tues, Feb 10, 8:00 PM, Arlington Theatre

“Revved-up, bluegrass-steeped pop… heartfelt, plain-spoken hooks and harmonies straight from the North Carolina mountains they grew up around.” Rolling Stone



Since 2010, when they blew us away with their kinetic, house-raising Santa Barbara debut, The Avett Brothers have entered the pantheon of quintessential American bands. Drawing from deep reservoirs of ear-pleasing punk, folk, country and bluegrass, yet transcending the limits of any genre or label, the brothers keep their songs honest: just chords with real voices singing real melodies. But the heart and boundless energy with which they are sung are why people keep talking about them and why so many sing along.