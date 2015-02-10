The Avett Brothers
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3129 or (805) 893-3535
The Avett Brothers
Tues, Feb 10, 8:00 PM, Arlington Theatre
“Revved-up, bluegrass-steeped pop… heartfelt, plain-spoken hooks and harmonies straight from the North Carolina mountains they grew up around.” Rolling Stone
Since 2010, when they blew us away with their kinetic, house-raising Santa Barbara debut, The Avett Brothers have entered the pantheon of quintessential American bands. Drawing from deep reservoirs of ear-pleasing punk, folk, country and bluegrass, yet transcending the limits of any genre or label, the brothers keep their songs honest: just chords with real voices singing real melodies. But the heart and boundless energy with which they are sung are why people keep talking about them and why so many sing along.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: February 10, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $58.00-$23.00
- Location: Arlington Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3129