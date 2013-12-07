Calendar » The Basic Elements: A 24 Hour Experiment

December 7, 2013 from 8:00pm

The Basic Elements: A 24 Hour Experiment is a unique and exciting event that will culminate in an evening of short plays and music. Directors, playwrights, and actors will come together, create several short pieces, and perform them fully produced in only 24 Hours. Michael Bernard (seen in Elements Theatre Collective's Or, and of "Live From The Piano Kitchen") is the Artistic Director for this event. He will be joined by many other talented artists from the Santa Barbara community, both new and familiar. The event will be FREE, like all Elements Theatre Collective productions. Don't miss a chance to see works of theatre created within one rotation of the Earth!