Calendar » The Beach Boys at The Granada Theatre

September 21, 2018 from 7:30pm - 10:00PM

The Granada Theatre Concert Series presents Grammy award-winning, American rock band The Beach Boys, Friday, September 21 at 7:30pm.



The Beach Boys recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit “Good Vibrations,” which is widely considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of rock and roll. The group is led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love continue the legacy of America’s iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.



Don’t miss The Beach Boys at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Tickets range from $54-123 and are available online or at the Granada’s Box Office (805-899-2222).