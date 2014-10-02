Calendar » The Beautiful: Contemporary Images of America

October 2, 2014 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Alluding to the patriotic song “America the Beautiful,” this exhibition showcases the grandeur of the country’s wilderness and cityscapes as well as the everyday pleasures we allow ourselves. Paintings and images investigate issues such as multiculturalism, human rights and the environment.

“The Beautiful” features the work of installation artist Chris Christion of Claremont, landscape photographer Terry Evans of Chicago, painter Sonya Fe of Los Angeles, figurative painter Roni Feldman of Los Angeles, landscape photographer Frank Gohlke of Tucson, painter Amanda Joseph of Ohio, photographer Scott McFarland of Toronto, photographer Catherine Opie of Los Angeles, painter Sandra Mendelsohn Rubin of Boonville, California, painter, photographer and sculptor Nicolas Shake of Los Angeles, photographer Toshio Shibata of Tokyo, painter Seth Tane of Portland, Oregon, painter Christopher Ulrich of Los Angeles, photographer, painter and collage artist Jessica Wimbley of Claremont, California, and painter Christine Wu of Los Angeles.

Art is on loan from Gallery Luisotti, Garboushian Gallery, LA Louver, La Luz de Jesus Gallery, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Regen Projects, Western Project and Zg Gallery.

Admission is free. This exhibition is generously sponsored by the Ann Peppers Foundation Arts Education Series. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 805-493-3697 or visit www.callutheran.edu/rolland. For updates, follow the gallery on Facebook or on Twitter @WRollandGallery.