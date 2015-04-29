Calendar » The Bet Movie Fundraiser

April 29, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

GREAT NEWS!! The Community Film Studio Santa Barbara is proud to announce the screening of its award-winning feature film THE BET at the Arlington Theater

Wednesday, April 29, at 7:30 pm - or with a VIP ticket catered fundraising event on the Arlington patio at 6 pm.

Come see this amazing ALL VOLUNTEER community-created romantic comedy! Share this post! Tell all your friends!

This is an opportunity for you to see THE MOVIE MADE BY YOUR FRIENDS on the big screen. Ink in the date on your calendar, and bring every friend and family member in the county to see this award winning film we're all so proud of.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com and

The Arlington Box Office (805) 963-4408 or www.thearlingtontheatre.com